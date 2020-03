Nejsme jen švadleny roušek. Jak nás pandemie posouvá k digitální společnosti

#goodnews Did you know you can make your own sanitizing products eg. hand gels? @WHO published an easy guide https://t.co/dxZUdACOd7! We are making 1000l for everyone to use here at work and to take home. Big thumbs up to Prusa Polymers team to finding it and making it happen 💪 pic.twitter.com/koEkXr3lOS

— Josef Prusa (@josefprusa) March 12, 2020